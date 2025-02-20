Left Menu

Portland Thorns Sign Historic Kit Deal with Ring

The Portland Thorns have signed a historic kit sponsorship deal with Ring, surpassing previous league records. This multi-year agreement involves Ring replacing former sponsor Providence, as the league experiences significant growth and expansion, including new franchises planned for Denver and Boston by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 01:47 IST
Portland Thorns Sign Historic Kit Deal with Ring

Breaking new ground in women's soccer, the Portland Thorns have secured the most lucrative kit deal in National Women's Soccer League history with Ring, a renowned home security company. Sources close to Reuters confirmed the multi-year sponsorship on Wednesday.

While specific financial details remain undisclosed, the agreement overtakes the prior record $2.6 million per-year deal involving Bay FC and Sutton Health. This marks a significant shift as Ring's logo will now feature prominently, replacing Providence on the jerseys of the three-time league champions.

Portland Thorns Governor Lisa Bhathal Merage emphasized that the partnership transcends mere logo placement, aiming to enhance fan engagement. This development coincides with the league's expansion plans, adding new teams in Denver and Boston by 2026, raising the league to 16 teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025