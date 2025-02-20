Portland Thorns Sign Historic Kit Deal with Ring

Breaking new ground in women's soccer, the Portland Thorns have secured the most lucrative kit deal in National Women's Soccer League history with Ring, a renowned home security company. Sources close to Reuters confirmed the multi-year sponsorship on Wednesday.

While specific financial details remain undisclosed, the agreement overtakes the prior record $2.6 million per-year deal involving Bay FC and Sutton Health. This marks a significant shift as Ring's logo will now feature prominently, replacing Providence on the jerseys of the three-time league champions.

Portland Thorns Governor Lisa Bhathal Merage emphasized that the partnership transcends mere logo placement, aiming to enhance fan engagement. This development coincides with the league's expansion plans, adding new teams in Denver and Boston by 2026, raising the league to 16 teams.

