Cosmic Chronicles: Unraveling the Latest in Space and Science

The current science briefing covers major developments, including President Trump's initiative targeting job cuts in sectors like banking regulation, space science, and taxation—with tech billionaire Elon Musk as a key figure in this overhaul.

Additionally, Google's AI tool assists scientists in research, while NASAs James Webb Telescope offers new insights into the Milky Way's central black hole. Meanwhile, Ant Group forays into robotics, and developments unfold in Vietnam regarding Musk's Starlink amidst tariff negotiations.

Further, key figures depart NASA's moon program, and Putin appoints a new space cooperation representative. These stories reflect the rapid advancements and complex interplay in science, technology, and geopolitical arenas.

