North Korea Condemns AUKUS Submarine Deal as Regional Threat

North Korean state media on Thursday condemned the United States for its nuclear submarine deal with Australia under the AUKUS partnership, denouncing it as a 'threat to regional peace.' The criticism points to the implications of the nuclear alliances formed under AUKUS and in trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan.

As part of this pact, Australia recently made a substantial $500 million payment to the U.S. It marks the first of a $3 billion investment to enhance the American submarine industry. In exchange, the United States will supply several Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, expected in the early 2030s.

Furthermore, North Korea accused the U.S. of viewing it as an impediment to regional dominance. It also criticized the military partnership between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, branding it 'the Asian version of NATO'. The message is clear: nuclear-armed states, like North Korea, will not remain passive amid these developments.

