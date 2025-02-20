Left Menu

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

A scandal in Argentina involving the cryptocurrency $LIBRA erupted after $99 million was withdrawn by wallets linked to its creator. President Javier Milei, initially endorsing the coin, denied ties as the coin's value surged then plummeted. The incident is under judicial scrutiny for potential misconduct.

Updated: 20-02-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 05:35 IST
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A scandal in Argentina involving a cryptocurrency, $LIBRA, recently unfolded as blockchain researchers revealed that $99 million was withdrawn by eight digital wallets linked to the token's creator. This sudden extraction has drawn attention amidst allegations and confusion surrounding the coin's legitimacy and political involvement.

Initially, Argentinian President Javier Milei recommended the crypto coin but later retracted his endorsement, denying any association with it. The coin's value surged before plunging, prompting a federal investigation into Milei's involvement and the token's launch. Chainalysis discovered that the eight wallets in question had direct links to the coin's creator.

The marketplace impact was substantial; about 70% of traders lost money in a short span. Despite the fallout, Hayden Davis, linked to the launch, claimed he held significant crypto amounts from Libra, aiming to reinvest and rectify the situation. He dismissed allegations of a 'rug pull' scam, attributing the incident to a failed plan. The situation continues to develop under legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

