Pioneering the Streaming Revolution: Skara's Disruptive Launch

Flixbox Solutions has officially launched Skara, a cutting-edge no-code platform that allows creators and businesses to rapidly deploy their own streaming apps. This development is poised to challenge the status quo of the video streaming infrastructure market, which is projected to burgeon to $155 billion by 2029.

Aiming strategically at burgeoning regions like Southeast Asia, Skara facilitates entry into a market predicted to reach a volume of $6.25 billion by 2029. Emphasizing accessibility and affordability, Skara offers a streamlined interface, allowing users to monetize their content entirely independently. Unlike other platforms that extract revenue cuts from creators, Skara empowers them to retain 100% of their earnings.

With the beta version rolled out in mid-2024, Skara is now available to a global audience. Flixbox Solutions continues to innovate within the video streaming space, striving to democratize distribution and support creative endeavors worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)