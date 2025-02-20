Apple Revolutionizes iPhone 16E with In-House C1 Modem

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16E, marking a significant shift with the introduction of its first in-house modem, the C1. This modem signifies a critical move for Apple, aiming to lessen its dependency on Qualcomm's 5G technology.

The C1 modem is hailed for its energy efficiency, pivotal in extending the iPhone 16E's battery life. As per Apple's official announcements, internal design enhancements have allowed room for a larger battery, supporting up to 26 hours of video playback.

The modem supports a comprehensive range of low-end 5G frequencies, akin to the iPhone 16's capabilities but without mmWave features, which provide high-speed connectivity. Despite this limitation, The Verge reports the C1's introduction as a bold step in Apple's chip development endeavors.

Tracing the journey back, Apple's acquisition of Intel's cell modem business in 2019 set the stage for this advancement. Although some may express doubts about performance, the C1's debut in the reasonably priced iPhone 16E could allay initial hesitations.

Preorders for the iPhone 16E begin tomorrow, with shipping starting February 28th, according to ANI's latest update.

(With inputs from agencies.)