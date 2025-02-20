Navigating the Future: MetricStream's 2025 GRC Predictions

MetricStream has released its annual predictions for 2025, outlining future trends that will impact Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) as well as Cyber GRC. These insights focus on how businesses can navigate complex risk landscapes and adopt resilience strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key among the 2025 trends is the maturation of AI, which promises to reshape GRC with autonomous solutions while demanding stringent governance to ensure ethical data use. Additionally, global disruptions necessitate a focus on resilience, as seen in regulatory measures like the UK's Operational Resilience rules and the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act.

Moreover, cyber risk management is moving towards real-time monitoring, enhancing threat detection and response capabilities. As CISO roles expand, organizations must adapt to geopolitical risks and integrate connected GRC systems to streamline processes and manage third-party vulnerabilities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)