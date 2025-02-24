Left Menu

India's Leap into Future Travel: Hyperloop and 5G Innovation Highlighted

Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India's progress in innovation at the Global Hyperloop Competition 2025. He announced a partnership with IIT-Madras for Vertical Take-Off and Landing Vehicle technology, funded by Indian Railways, and showcased India's 5G achievements and its first Hyperloop test track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:01 IST
India's Leap into Future Travel: Hyperloop and 5G Innovation Highlighted
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward revolutionizing travel, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled India's advancements at the closing ceremony of Asia's first Global Hyperloop Competition 2025, organized by IIT-Madras.

Vaishnaw emphasized India's rapid 5G rollout achievements and introduced a pioneering collaboration between Indian Railways and IIT-Madras for developing Vertical Take-Off and Landing Vehicle technology. This initiative marks a substantial investment in modernizing transport innovation.

The event also featured a video of India's first Hyperloop test track at IIT-Madras, underlining a strategic partnership between Indian Railways and educational institutions to foster cutting-edge travel technologies on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025