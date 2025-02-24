India's Leap into Future Travel: Hyperloop and 5G Innovation Highlighted

In a significant stride toward revolutionizing travel, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled India's advancements at the closing ceremony of Asia's first Global Hyperloop Competition 2025, organized by IIT-Madras.

Vaishnaw emphasized India's rapid 5G rollout achievements and introduced a pioneering collaboration between Indian Railways and IIT-Madras for developing Vertical Take-Off and Landing Vehicle technology. This initiative marks a substantial investment in modernizing transport innovation.

The event also featured a video of India's first Hyperloop test track at IIT-Madras, underlining a strategic partnership between Indian Railways and educational institutions to foster cutting-edge travel technologies on a global stage.

