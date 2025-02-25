Left Menu

Mars' Ancient Shorelines Unveiled by Chinese Rover

China's Zhurong rover has detected evidence of ancient Martian beaches beneath the surface, indicating a historic ocean on Mars. This latest discovery suggests Mars had a thicker atmosphere and warmer climate 3.5-4 billion years ago, potentially supporting life. The finding adds to the race in satellite internet expansion.

Updated: 25-02-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 02:30 IST
Mars' Ancient Shorelines Unveiled by Chinese Rover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Zhurong rover has unearthed fascinating geological findings beneath the Martian surface. Ground-penetrating radar data suggest the presence of ancient sandy beaches, marking the shoreline of a vast ocean known as Deuteronilus. This ocean likely existed 3.5 to 4 billion years ago, during a period when Mars possessed a more hospitable climate.

The revelation adds substantial weight to the theory of Mars having a thicker atmosphere and stable water bodies capable of supporting life, akin to primordial early Earth. This discovery intensifies scientific curiosity about the Red Planet's potential to have harbored life.

Meanwhile, the competition for space-based internet dominance heats up. Elon Musk's Starlink faces stiff competition from Chinese and Amazon-backed alternatives. France's Eutelsat has successfully trialed the world's first 5G non-terrestrial network from space, marking significant advancements in satellite technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

