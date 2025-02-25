Tech Stocks Tumble as AI Demand Concerns Mount

The Nasdaq composite index experienced a downturn of over 1% on Monday, largely influenced by significant declines in major technology stocks. The decline was primarily driven by investor unease about the demand for technology supporting artificial intelligence, especially with key earnings from market leader Nvidia on the horizon.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed slightly down, while the Dow stayed almost stable. Nvidia's upcoming report on its high-cost AI chips is a focal point for investors, who question the aggressive spending following disruptive low-cost AI models introduced by China's DeepSeek earlier this year. Adding to the unrest, an analyst from TD Cowen revealed Microsoft's decision to terminate leases for considerable data center capacity in the U.S., highlighting potential AI infrastructure oversupply concerns.

Despite Microsoft affirming its $80 billion investment in AI and cloud this fiscal year, it indicated possible strategic pacing or adjustments in certain areas. Market volatility is further fueled by uncertain economic growth and inflation rates. Recent weak economic data and Walmart's discouraging forecast have heightened investor anxiety. Additionally, the Federal Reserve's Personal Consumption Expenditure index, due Friday, could provide insights into potential rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)