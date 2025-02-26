Left Menu

Heightened Security: German Carnival Under ISIS Threat

Police are on high alert during Germany's carnival after social media sites linked to ISIS called for attacks in Cologne and Nuremberg. Security is being enhanced with over 1,400 officers deployed. Some events have been cancelled amid safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:23 IST
Heightened Security: German Carnival Under ISIS Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Authorities in Germany are stepping up security measures in response to threats from Islamic State-linked social media targeting traditional carnival celebrations in Cologne and Nuremberg.

The heightened alert follows ISIS propaganda urging attacks on celebrants and specifying event details. Despite the unsettling campaign, officials caution against panic.

Security evaluations suggest no imminent danger, but precautionary steps include deploying over 1,400 officers and detailed security searches at carnival venues, with certain events already canceled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

