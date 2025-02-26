Breakthrough in Naval Defense: India Tests Anti-Ship Missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) alongside the Indian Navy has marked a significant milestone with the successful test of a novel naval anti-ship missile, or NASM-SR, at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur. Announced by officials on Wednesday, this achievement underpins India's advancing naval capabilities.

Executed on Tuesday, the trials showcased the missile's prowess against ship targets, launched strategically from an Indian Naval Sea King Helicopter. The missile's efficacy was highlighted through its man-in-loop function, achieving a direct hit on a diminutive ship target while in sea-skimming mode, displaying impressive range and precision.

The missile harnesses indigenous technology, utilizing an advanced imaging infra-red seeker for terminal guidance, and features a sophisticated two-way data-link system. This enables live image transmissions back to the pilot for real-time retargeting. Developed by various DRDO labs, the missile's cutting-edge design incorporates a fiber optic gyroscope-based INS, a radio altimeter, and solid propulsion with a specialized booster and sustainer, meeting all set objectives.

