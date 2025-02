PsiQuantum Unveils Quantum Chip Manufacturing Breakthrough

PsiQuantum announced a significant advancement in quantum computing, claiming to have solved a key challenge in quantum chip production essential for commercial use.

According to company officials, its unique photonic approach enables the mass production of quantum chips, potentially revolutionizing applications in cybersecurity, drug discovery, and materials research.

In collaboration with GlobalFoundries, PsiQuantum is producing chips that conform to industry standards. The company's Omega quantum chipset, made using photons, represents a shift in computation technology with less complex cooling needs. The California-based firm plans to complete its commercial facility by 2027.

