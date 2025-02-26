Left Menu

Amazon Unveils Alexa+ with Generative AI

Amazon has launched a significant update to its Alexa voice assistant, integrating generative artificial intelligence. Known as Alexa+, the service enhances user interactivity by storing preferences and performing multiple tasks sequentially. Alexa+ is free for Amazon Prime members and aims to compete with similar AI ventures by Apple and Google.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon introduced a major upgrade to its Alexa voice assistant on Wednesday, embedding it with generative artificial intelligence. This update, named Alexa+, marks the first substantial overhaul since its launch over a decade ago. The upgrade is designed to enhance interactivity and usability in a bid to boost e-commerce sales.

Heading the announcement at a New York event, Panos Panay, Amazon's head of devices and services, emphasized Alexa+'s capability to understand users' lifestyles comprehensively, capable of increasing productivity with prompt-driven storage of user preferences and automated tasks. Alexa+, free to Prime members or $19.99 monthly otherwise, launches to some users in March.

With this integration, Amazon hopes to regain traction lost to competitors, Apple and Google's AI-enhanced voice assistants. The company's ambitious initiative is both a potential windfall in enhanced product use and a risk, should the revamped AI not deliver the anticipated user satisfaction.

