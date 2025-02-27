Left Menu

Tension Rises Over UK's Alleged Demand for Apple Backdoor

U.S. officials are probing whether the UK violated a bilateral agreement with demands for Apple to create a backdoor in its encrypted data systems. Apple rejected the UK’s demands, impacting users globally and raising legal questions under the CLOUD Act, which safeguards data access between nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:40 IST
Tension Rises Over UK's Alleged Demand for Apple Backdoor

U.S. officials are investigating whether the UK breached a bilateral agreement by allegedly demanding that Apple create a 'backdoor' into its encrypted systems. The demand reportedly aimed to allow British authorities access to user data.

In response, Apple withdrew an encrypted storage feature for UK users, signaling its refusal to comply. The situation has sparked legal questions, particularly under the CLOUD Act, which regulates data demands concerning U.S. citizens.

Cybersecurity experts warn that creating a government-mandated backdoor could lead to exploitation by hackers. The issue echoes past disputes, like in 2016, when Apple resisted the U.S. government's calls to unlock a terrorism suspect's iPhone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025