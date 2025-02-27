Tension Rises Over UK's Alleged Demand for Apple Backdoor
U.S. officials are probing whether the UK violated a bilateral agreement with demands for Apple to create a backdoor in its encrypted data systems. Apple rejected the UK’s demands, impacting users globally and raising legal questions under the CLOUD Act, which safeguards data access between nations.
U.S. officials are investigating whether the UK breached a bilateral agreement by allegedly demanding that Apple create a 'backdoor' into its encrypted systems. The demand reportedly aimed to allow British authorities access to user data.
In response, Apple withdrew an encrypted storage feature for UK users, signaling its refusal to comply. The situation has sparked legal questions, particularly under the CLOUD Act, which regulates data demands concerning U.S. citizens.
Cybersecurity experts warn that creating a government-mandated backdoor could lead to exploitation by hackers. The issue echoes past disputes, like in 2016, when Apple resisted the U.S. government's calls to unlock a terrorism suspect's iPhone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
