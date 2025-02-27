Tension Rises Over UK's Alleged Demand for Apple Backdoor

U.S. officials are investigating whether the UK breached a bilateral agreement by allegedly demanding that Apple create a 'backdoor' into its encrypted systems. The demand reportedly aimed to allow British authorities access to user data.

In response, Apple withdrew an encrypted storage feature for UK users, signaling its refusal to comply. The situation has sparked legal questions, particularly under the CLOUD Act, which regulates data demands concerning U.S. citizens.

Cybersecurity experts warn that creating a government-mandated backdoor could lead to exploitation by hackers. The issue echoes past disputes, like in 2016, when Apple resisted the U.S. government's calls to unlock a terrorism suspect's iPhone.

