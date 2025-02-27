Nvidia's Results Poised to Drive AI Market Mood

The U.S. stock market showed little movement on Wednesday as investors awaited Nvidia's quarterly earnings, a report poised to influence the AI industry significantly.

Despite Nvidia's promising 2.9% share rise, the technology sector's gains were counteracted by losses in healthcare. The company's results are anticipated with keen interest due to recent competition from low-cost AI models introduced by China's DeepSeek, sparking industry-wide investment concerns.

Indicators reflected mixed market reactions: the S&P 500 dipped marginally by 0.10%, while the Nasdaq Composite made minor gains, and the Dow Jones saw a decline. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth's stocks dropped following a Senate inquiry into its Medicare practices, contributing to market volatility amid stagnant economic signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)