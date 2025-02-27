Left Menu

India's Technological Leapfrog: Leading Clean-Tech Amid Global Disruptions

Amitabh Kant emphasizes India's opportunity to lead in clean-tech manufacturing due to global trade disruptions. He highlights the need for financial support from developed nations to meet climate targets. Without seizing this chance, India risks dependency on imports, particularly from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alwar | Updated: 27-02-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 08:36 IST
India stands at the cusp of a technological revolution as global trade disruptions present a unique opportunity for the nation to lead in clean-tech manufacturing, according to Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO.

Speaking at the Centre for Science and Environment's Anil Agarwal Dialogue, Kant emphasized India's recent advancements in fintech, urging similar progress in industries like solar energy, green hydrogen, and electric vehicles. He noted that India's clean-tech success could spur economic growth and meet the ambitious goal of over 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

However, Kant cautioned about the high dependency on imports, particularly from China, if India fails to take advantage of this opportunity. He also criticized developed nations for insufficient financial support, highlighting the struggle of developing countries to achieve climate targets without adequate assistance.

