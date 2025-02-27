Trio Arrested for Data Breach in Software Firm's System

Three individuals have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in hacking into a software firm's system, causing damages estimated at Rs 1.51 crore, according to police reports released Thursday.

The suspects reportedly gained unauthorized access to the servers of a Thane-based company that developed an application called 'Magic Locker,' stated Mira Road Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prakash Gaikwad.

The breach, occurring sometime in 2024, involved resetting or formatting the data of more than 3.5 lakh customers, leading to an FIR being filed under Indian Penal Code section 420 and relevant IT Act provisions. Arrests of Manojkumar Chotelal Mourya, Himanshu Ashok Singh from Varanasi, and Chandresh Lalji Bhartiya from Virar followed, with the seizure of three laptops as investigation continues.

