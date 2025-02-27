Left Menu

Trio Arrested for Data Breach in Software Firm's System

Three individuals have been apprehended for allegedly hacking into a software firm's system, leading to Rs 1.51 crore in damages. They accessed servers of a Thane-based company, affecting over 3.5 lakh customer records. A police investigation ensued, resulting in their arrest and seizure of laptops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:08 IST
Trio Arrested for Data Breach in Software Firm's System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in hacking into a software firm's system, causing damages estimated at Rs 1.51 crore, according to police reports released Thursday.

The suspects reportedly gained unauthorized access to the servers of a Thane-based company that developed an application called 'Magic Locker,' stated Mira Road Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prakash Gaikwad.

The breach, occurring sometime in 2024, involved resetting or formatting the data of more than 3.5 lakh customers, leading to an FIR being filed under Indian Penal Code section 420 and relevant IT Act provisions. Arrests of Manojkumar Chotelal Mourya, Himanshu Ashok Singh from Varanasi, and Chandresh Lalji Bhartiya from Virar followed, with the seizure of three laptops as investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025