Prada's Raw Glamour: Redefining Femininity at Milan Fashion Week
Prada showcased its women's collection at Milan Fashion Week with an exploration of femininity through raw glamour. Models wore loose dresses with exposed seams on a creative catwalk. Emporio Armani followed with a playful theme inspired by playing cards, emphasizing bold colors in their collection.
Italian luxury brand Prada unveiled its latest women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, challenging traditional notions of femininity with a theme of 'Raw Glamour.'
Models navigated a runway set among metal scaffolding and patterned carpets, wearing loose dresses that featured unfinished seams, aligning with designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' vision for the fall/winter 2025 collection.
Later, Emporio Armani presented a striking collection rich in black with accents of red, green, and blue, inspired by play and fun, drawing on design motifs reminiscent of playing cards. The event is part of Milan Fashion Week, which continues through March 3rd and is a pivotal moment in the global fashion calendar.
