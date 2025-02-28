Left Menu

Prada's Raw Glamour: Redefining Femininity at Milan Fashion Week

Prada showcased its women's collection at Milan Fashion Week with an exploration of femininity through raw glamour. Models wore loose dresses with exposed seams on a creative catwalk. Emporio Armani followed with a playful theme inspired by playing cards, emphasizing bold colors in their collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:07 IST
Prada's Raw Glamour: Redefining Femininity at Milan Fashion Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian luxury brand Prada unveiled its latest women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, challenging traditional notions of femininity with a theme of 'Raw Glamour.'

Models navigated a runway set among metal scaffolding and patterned carpets, wearing loose dresses that featured unfinished seams, aligning with designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' vision for the fall/winter 2025 collection.

Later, Emporio Armani presented a striking collection rich in black with accents of red, green, and blue, inspired by play and fun, drawing on design motifs reminiscent of playing cards. The event is part of Milan Fashion Week, which continues through March 3rd and is a pivotal moment in the global fashion calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025