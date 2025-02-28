Left Menu

Privacy Watchdog Probes AI Data Use on Musk's Platform X

Canada's privacy watchdog is investigating social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, to determine if it's improperly using Canadians' personal data to train AI models. The probe was launched after a complaint about X's compliance with Canadian privacy laws, focusing on the collection and usage of personal information.

Updated: 28-02-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 06:24 IST
Canada's privacy watchdog has initiated an investigation into X, the social media platform operated by Elon Musk, to assess its handling of Canadians' personal data for training artificial intelligence models. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada announced the probe following a filed complaint.

The investigation will scrutinize whether X complies with federal privacy laws concerning the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information. Specifics of the complaint remain undisclosed by the office.

X has not yet responded to a request for comment. Musk, known for leading Tesla and founding AI startup xAI, launched xAI's Grok chatbot on X following his acquisition and rebranding of Twitter. The latest version, Grok-3, is currently available to Premium+ subscribers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

