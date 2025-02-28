Privacy Watchdog Probes AI Data Use on Musk's Platform X

Canada's privacy watchdog has initiated an investigation into X, the social media platform operated by Elon Musk, to assess its handling of Canadians' personal data for training artificial intelligence models. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada announced the probe following a filed complaint.

The investigation will scrutinize whether X complies with federal privacy laws concerning the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information. Specifics of the complaint remain undisclosed by the office.

X has not yet responded to a request for comment. Musk, known for leading Tesla and founding AI startup xAI, launched xAI's Grok chatbot on X following his acquisition and rebranding of Twitter. The latest version, Grok-3, is currently available to Premium+ subscribers.

