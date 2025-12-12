Mark Wiseman: Canada's Voice in Washington
Mark Wiseman, a former BlackRock executive, has been appointed by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as Canada's ambassador to the United States. This decision was approved by the federal cabinet shortly after the current ambassador, Kirsten Hillman, announced her term would end in 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:06 IST
In a move underscoring Canada's diplomatic strategy, Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Mark Wiseman, a former executive at BlackRock, as the new ambassador to the United States. The appointment was confirmed by multiple sources familiar with the development.
The decision, finalized by Canada's federal cabinet on Thursday, comes on the heels of Ambassador Kirsten Hillman's announcement of her decision to conclude her tenure in 2026.
With Wiseman at the helm, Canada aims to strengthen its relationship with the United States, a key ally in matters of trade, politics, and global affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Rules Compassionate Appointments Not a Right to Higher Posts
Smooth Self-Care: Uptrend Transforms Beauty & Wellness Appointments
Supreme Court Seeks Resolution in Kerala VC Appointment Stalemate
BlackRock Boosts Indian Green Future with Rs 3,000 Crore Investment
Unlawful Appointment: Alina Habba Steps Down Amid Legal Turmoil