Mark Wiseman: Canada's Voice in Washington

In a move underscoring Canada's diplomatic strategy, Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Mark Wiseman, a former executive at BlackRock, as the new ambassador to the United States. The appointment was confirmed by multiple sources familiar with the development.

The decision, finalized by Canada's federal cabinet on Thursday, comes on the heels of Ambassador Kirsten Hillman's announcement of her decision to conclude her tenure in 2026.

With Wiseman at the helm, Canada aims to strengthen its relationship with the United States, a key ally in matters of trade, politics, and global affairs.

