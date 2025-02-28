Left Menu

Canada Probes X Over Data Use For AI

Canada's privacy watchdog has launched an investigation into the social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, over the potential misuse of Canadians' personal data for AI model training. The probe follows a complaint and raises concerns about compliance with federal privacy laws. The situation adds tension amidst Canada-U.S. relations.

Updated: 28-02-2025 07:20 IST
Canada's privacy commissioner has begun an investigation into X, a social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. This probe is focused on whether X's utilization of Canadians' personal data to train AI models contravenes existing privacy regulations.

The investigation was initiated after a complaint was received. It aims to scrutinize X's adherence to federal privacy laws concerning the collection, use, and sharing of personal data. The details of the complaint remain undisclosed.

Meanwhile, the inquiry coincides with heightened tensions between Canada and the U.S., notably around trade and the digital services tax on American tech firms. Musk, who also oversees AI startup xAI, has recently rolled out new AI innovations, further illuminating the significance of this probe.

