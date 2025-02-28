Canada Probes X Over Data Use For AI

Canada's privacy commissioner has begun an investigation into X, a social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. This probe is focused on whether X's utilization of Canadians' personal data to train AI models contravenes existing privacy regulations.

The investigation was initiated after a complaint was received. It aims to scrutinize X's adherence to federal privacy laws concerning the collection, use, and sharing of personal data. The details of the complaint remain undisclosed.

Meanwhile, the inquiry coincides with heightened tensions between Canada and the U.S., notably around trade and the digital services tax on American tech firms. Musk, who also oversees AI startup xAI, has recently rolled out new AI innovations, further illuminating the significance of this probe.

