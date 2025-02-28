Skype's Farewell: A Digital Communication Era Ends

Microsoft has announced that Skype, the iconic internet calling service, will be retired in May. The decision comes as the tech giant shifts its focus to its Teams platform, a more integrated solution for corporate communication.

Initially launched in 2003, Skype revolutionized the way the world communicated, offering affordable audio and video calls that disrupted the traditional landline industry. However, the platform has struggled to remain competitive against more adaptable rivals such as Zoom and Slack, as its technology failed to transition smoothly into the smartphone era.

As businesses adapted to remote working, Teams became Microsoft's platform of choice, integrating deeply with its Office suite. Current Skype users can effortlessly migrate to Teams, preserving their chats and contacts. The decision to retire Skype marks another costly pivot by Microsoft from its earlier investments in technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)