Left Menu

Unprecedented ECB System Outage Disrupts Trillions in Euro Transactions

The European Central Bank (ECB) experienced a massive system breakdown, disrupting trillion-euro transactions across the eurozone. The issue, attributed to a hardware defect, affected financial trades and ordinary bank payments, highlighting vulnerabilities in digital payment systems and prompting calls for enhanced backup measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:56 IST
Unprecedented ECB System Outage Disrupts Trillions in Euro Transactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, banks faced difficulties processing payments following a significant disruption in the European Central Bank's critical infrastructure. The ECB reported that the seven-hour outage in its payment system, which began late Thursday, impacted transactions worth trillions of euros, affecting firms, consumers, and investors.

Despite resolving the issue, the malfunction has negatively impacted the ECB's reputation. The Target 2 system, handling over 3 trillion euros of daily transactions, was at the center of the breakdown, causing delays in bank payments across the eurozone, including wage and social welfare transfers.

While the ECB ruled out malicious intent, attributing the error to a hardware defect, the incident has sparked conversations about the reliability of digital payment systems. Experts, like Rebecca Christie of think tank Bruegel, emphasize the need for robust backup systems to prevent future outages affecting the financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025