Unprecedented ECB System Outage Disrupts Trillions in Euro Transactions

On Friday, banks faced difficulties processing payments following a significant disruption in the European Central Bank's critical infrastructure. The ECB reported that the seven-hour outage in its payment system, which began late Thursday, impacted transactions worth trillions of euros, affecting firms, consumers, and investors.

Despite resolving the issue, the malfunction has negatively impacted the ECB's reputation. The Target 2 system, handling over 3 trillion euros of daily transactions, was at the center of the breakdown, causing delays in bank payments across the eurozone, including wage and social welfare transfers.

While the ECB ruled out malicious intent, attributing the error to a hardware defect, the incident has sparked conversations about the reliability of digital payment systems. Experts, like Rebecca Christie of think tank Bruegel, emphasize the need for robust backup systems to prevent future outages affecting the financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)