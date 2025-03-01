Contentious Meeting: Zelenskiy's Early White House Departure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy left the White House early after a controversial meeting with President Trump. Trump claimed Zelenskiy was not ready for peace if America is involved. Market reactions were mixed, with experts concerned about the unpredictability of the Trump administration and its impact on diplomatic and market stability.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy departed the White House earlier than expected following a contentious Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump. A White House official confirmed the early departure.
President Trump later expressed his dissatisfaction on Truth Social, stating Zelenskiy is "not ready for Peace if America is involved." The remarks followed their intense discussion, with Trump accusing Zelenskiy of leveraging U.S. involvement as a negotiation advantage.
The meeting influenced financial markets, causing the S&P 500 to fluctuate and ending at a slight loss. Experts highlight the uncertainty stemming from such unpredictability within the Trump administration, contributing to market volatility and affecting diplomatic stability, particularly with ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
