India's Space Industry Reaches New Heights with Unprecedented Funding

India's space industry secured a record USD 150 million in funding so far this fiscal year, following reforms that opened the sector to private investment. With total funding expected to surpass USD 200 million, INSPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka emphasizes the sector's growth potential and the increasing demand for private sector technology solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:09 IST
India's space industry has seen significant financial growth, securing USD 150 million in funding this fiscal year alone. This marks the highest amount of investment since the sector was opened to private enterprises in 2020.

According to Pawan Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe, the industry is set to surpass USD 200 million in funding by the end of the financial year. This surge in investment reflects a doubling of last year's figures, indicating burgeoning interest from investors keen on capitalizing on the sector's potential.

Goenka noted that the space economy, currently valued at USD 8 billion, is expected to expand to USD 44 billion by 2033. As government departments increasingly turn to the private sector for technological solutions, there is a growing opportunity for private players to innovate and capture market share.

