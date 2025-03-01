Left Menu

Google's Digital Agri-Stack: A Satellite-Powered Revolution in Indian Agriculture

Google is developing a Digital Agri-Stack using satellite technology to map farm boundaries in India. This tool aims to enhance subsidy, insurance, and loan processes for farmers. Google also launched the 'Vaani' project to improve Indian language content online, addressing a significant language disparity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Global technology leader Google is venturing into the agricultural sector with a pioneering project titled the Digital Agri-Stack. This initiative, currently underway, leverages satellite imagery to accurately delineate farm boundaries, a Google official announced on Saturday.

The data from this foundational layer promises to transform several agricultural operations, including optimizing subsidy disbursements, facilitating farm insurance, and streamlining loan approvals, according to Manish Gupta, a senior director at Google DeepMind.

Inspired by India's UIDAI Aadhar system, the model assigns unique IDs to farms, fostering transparency and scalability. This becomes particularly significant as 40% of India's populace relies on agriculture, a sector representing a $550 billion lending arena.

