Google's Digital Agri-Stack: A Satellite-Powered Revolution in Indian Agriculture

Global technology leader Google is venturing into the agricultural sector with a pioneering project titled the Digital Agri-Stack. This initiative, currently underway, leverages satellite imagery to accurately delineate farm boundaries, a Google official announced on Saturday.

The data from this foundational layer promises to transform several agricultural operations, including optimizing subsidy disbursements, facilitating farm insurance, and streamlining loan approvals, according to Manish Gupta, a senior director at Google DeepMind.

Inspired by India's UIDAI Aadhar system, the model assigns unique IDs to farms, fostering transparency and scalability. This becomes particularly significant as 40% of India's populace relies on agriculture, a sector representing a $550 billion lending arena.

