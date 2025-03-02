Left Menu

Firefly Aerospace Lands on the Moon with Blue Ghost Lander

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander successfully reached the moon, marking the company as the second U.S. firm to achieve this feat. The mission, carrying scientific payloads, is part of a global lunar race involving private firms and nations, under NASA's Artemis program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 14:48 IST
Firefly Aerospace joined an elite group by landing its Blue Ghost lander on the moon, making it the second American private company to achieve such an accomplishment. The lander, approximately the size of a compact car, carried 10 scientific payloads and set down near an ancient volcanic vent in the northeast region of the moon.

Flight controllers at Firefly's Austin, Texas headquarters celebrated the successful descent and touchdown of Blue Ghost. The lander, which traveled about 238,000 miles from Earth, executed its challenging mission meticulously, cementing Firefly as a key player in the modern lunar exploration arena.

Supported by NASA's Artemis moon program, Firefly's mission represents a pivotal step in the ongoing moon race, as private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin aim to land astronauts by 2027. Firefly's efforts also contribute significantly to scientific research and understanding of the lunar environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

