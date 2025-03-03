Left Menu

Data Breach Perceptions: Majority of Indians Fear Personal Information Leak

A survey by LocalCircles highlights widespread concerns among Indian citizens regarding data breaches. 87% of respondents believe their personal data is publicly accessible, with telecom, e-commerce, and financial services and government departments held accountable. Over half reported Aadhaar or PAN card compromises.

A significant number of citizens in India are concerned about the security of their personal data, with many fearing it's been compromised, according to a survey released on Monday.

LocalCircles conducted the extensive survey across 375 districts between August 2022 and February 2023, revealing that 87% of participants feel their personal data has already fallen into the public domain. Most of the blame is directed towards telecom operators, banks, e-commerce platforms, and various government departments.

The survey, gathering over 36,000 responses, highlights that more than half of those worried about data leaks cite Aadhaar or PAN card information as compromised. Overall, telecom providers are the primary culprits according to 65% of respondents, followed by e-commerce platforms at 63%, and financial service providers at 56%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

