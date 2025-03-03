Left Menu

HHS Employees Urged to Comply Amidst Government Efficiency Audit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directed employees to comply with requests from the Trump administration, reversing its prior stance. This involves summarizing their weekly tasks to aid in the efficiency assessment led by Elon Musk's team, while ensuring data protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:51 IST
HHS Employees Urged to Comply Amidst Government Efficiency Audit

In a surprising turn, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has instructed its employees to adhere to demands from the Trump administration, despite previous guidance to the contrary. The directive requires employees to summarize their recent work as part of an efficiency evaluation.

This campaign, spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, seeks to assess the performance of government personnel. Initially, HHS employees were informed that responding to these evaluations was optional and would not affect their job security.

Employees have been advised to keep their summaries concise and generalized to protect sensitive information. The initial directive warning about potential foreign interference was later removed from communications. HHS has yet to comment on the change in policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025