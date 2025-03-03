HHS Employees Urged to Comply Amidst Government Efficiency Audit

In a surprising turn, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has instructed its employees to adhere to demands from the Trump administration, despite previous guidance to the contrary. The directive requires employees to summarize their recent work as part of an efficiency evaluation.

This campaign, spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, seeks to assess the performance of government personnel. Initially, HHS employees were informed that responding to these evaluations was optional and would not affect their job security.

Employees have been advised to keep their summaries concise and generalized to protect sensitive information. The initial directive warning about potential foreign interference was later removed from communications. HHS has yet to comment on the change in policy.

