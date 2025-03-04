DeepSeek, a rising Chinese AI startup, is making waves in the global tech scene with its affordable AI models. This development reflects the growing prominence of Chinese companies in the artificial intelligence landscape, as noted by a China's parliament spokesperson.

According to Lou Qinjian, DeepSeek exemplifies innovation in China's tech sector with its open-source philosophy and broad application of AI technology. Its young team is lauded for its achievements, signaling a shift in global technological leadership towards China.

Although some countries have removed DeepSeek's chatbot over privacy issues, it enjoys robust support in China. Companies and local governments are actively integrating its technology, taking advantage of its enhanced AI models following January's R1 model.

