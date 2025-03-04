HOWL Digital Secures Extended Marketing Mandate for Schindler India

In an exciting development, HOWL Digital has announced the extension of its digital marketing mandate with Schindler India. Entering their fourth year of collaboration, they plan to push the boundaries of urban mobility conversations and support Schindler's 2025 goals in India's infrastructure sector.

The extended mandate will cover digital transformation initiatives, and aims to boost brand visibility and customer engagement. HOWL Digital intends to leverage cross-platform marketing and data maximization strategies to significantly enhance lead inflow, cementing Schindler's position in the evolving landscape.

Nabeel Merchant, CEO of HOWL Digital, stated, "Our goal is to raise the bar for Schindler through bold digital strategies, positioning the brand as a benchmark globally. We are focused on transforming marketing and sales processes with seamless automation, showcasing the impact of data and tech."

(With inputs from agencies.)