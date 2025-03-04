Left Menu

Tech Mahindra Unveils AI-Driven LLM for Telecom Transformation

Tech Mahindra introduced a new Large Language Model tailored for telecom operators, enhancing AI integration for operational excellence. Built on AWS and NVIDIA platforms, the LLM aims to convert traditional networks into autonomous systems. The initiative focuses on efficient issue resolution, using comprehensive AI-driven insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of a new Large Language Model (LLM) focused on transforming telecom operators into more efficient and autonomous networks. The model stands to revolutionize network performance through the integration of advanced AI technologies.

Developed with AWS cloud infrastructure and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, the LLM is heavily customized for telecom networks. It addresses both structured and unstructured data to proactively resolve issues, thereby enhancing service quality without human intervention.

The model is part of a strategy to achieve operational efficiency within the telecom industry, shifting from transactional AI use cases to a more comprehensive AI integration. This includes the Dynamic Network Insights Studio for network insights and the Proactive Network Anomaly Resolution Hub for anomaly detection and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

