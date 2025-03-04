Left Menu

EU's Bold Plan: 800 Billion Euros for Defence Readiness

European Union leaders are set to discuss a strategic plan to boost defence readiness, potentially raising 800 billion euros. Proposals include relaxing spending rules, reallocating budget funds, and joint EU borrowing, aiming to enhance security while reducing dependency on the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:05 IST
EU's Bold Plan: 800 Billion Euros for Defence Readiness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union leaders are gathering this Thursday to deliberate on a strategic financial plan aimed at intensifying defence readiness across the continent. This initiative seeks to counter potential future threats from Russia while diminishing the EU's reliance on the United States for security.

The European Commission unveiled strategies on Tuesday to secure approximately 800 billion euros over the next several years. Among the proposals is the relaxation of EU spending regulations, which currently cap government expenditures to safeguard the euro's stability. However, this idea is met with resistance from some EU members, who believe there's already preferential treatment for defence spending within the existing framework.

In addition to potential policy reforms, the Commission is exploring funding from the EU's 2021-2027 budget, including a possible reallocation of cohesion funds for defence-related projects. Another idea involves a new joint borrowing scheme, potentially raising 150 billion euros for defence investments benefiting the entire EU. The projects would target areas such as cyber defence and military mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025