EU's Bold Plan: 800 Billion Euros for Defence Readiness

European Union leaders are gathering this Thursday to deliberate on a strategic financial plan aimed at intensifying defence readiness across the continent. This initiative seeks to counter potential future threats from Russia while diminishing the EU's reliance on the United States for security.

The European Commission unveiled strategies on Tuesday to secure approximately 800 billion euros over the next several years. Among the proposals is the relaxation of EU spending regulations, which currently cap government expenditures to safeguard the euro's stability. However, this idea is met with resistance from some EU members, who believe there's already preferential treatment for defence spending within the existing framework.

In addition to potential policy reforms, the Commission is exploring funding from the EU's 2021-2027 budget, including a possible reallocation of cohesion funds for defence-related projects. Another idea involves a new joint borrowing scheme, potentially raising 150 billion euros for defence investments benefiting the entire EU. The projects would target areas such as cyber defence and military mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)