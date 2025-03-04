Bosch Introduces Innovative Hand and Industrial Tools in India

Bosch Limited, a prominent global supplier of technology and services, has launched its latest line of hand tools and advanced industrial tools in India, targeting professionals and artisans alike. These new tools aim to enhance efficiency, precision, and user experience in various industrial and professional settings.

The company's hand tools range encompasses more than 100 products, including essentials like pliers, screwdrivers, and wrenches, engineered to meet the demands of high-voltage environments and heavy-duty applications. Bosch's industrial tools are designed to streamline assembly line operations, offering features such as torque presetting and NFC-based HMI locks to prevent unauthorized changes.

Nishant Sinha, Regional President of Bosch India & SAARC Power Tools Division, emphasized the commitment to delivering tools with exceptional durability, performance, and safety. Bosch continues to enhance user efficiency without compromising safety, reinforcing its dedication to empowering professionals with innovative solutions that improve work environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)