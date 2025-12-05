Left Menu

Breaking Records with Precision: Sarkar's Punching Feat

Dibyajyoti Sarkar, an Indian martial artist and electrical engineer, broke a Guinness World Record by performing 331 full-extension punches in one minute while holding two eggs. His achievement surpasses the previous record of 302 punches, showcasing remarkable skill and control without breaking the eggs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:32 IST
In a breathtaking demonstration of skill and dexterity, Indian martial artist and electrical engineer Dibyajyoti Sarkar has achieved a new Guinness World Record. Performing 331 full-extension punches in one minute while holding two eggs, Sarkar's feat surpassed the previous record of 302 punches, all without a single egg breaking.

The record-breaking event took place on November 26, 2025, in Barasat, West Bengal, India. The attempt, meticulously witnessed and timed by experts, showcased Sarkar's elite athleticism. Combining speed, precision, and control, his performance has set a new global benchmark in martial arts excellence.

Expressing his pride and gratitude, Sarkar dedicated his success to his hometown of Barasat and to India, aiming to inspire others. He credited his achievements to the support of his family and the inspiration drawn from his brother, Suvrajyoti Sarkar. This recognition cements Sarkar's place in the Guinness World Records database.

(With inputs from agencies.)

