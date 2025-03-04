Tech Giants Push Australia for Fair Social Media Law Application

The tech giants behind Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok have called on the Australian government to reassess its decision to exempt YouTube from recently passed laws that ban social media for children under 16. The legislation, approved in November, imposes some of the world's toughest restrictions on social media platforms, requiring them to prohibit log-ins by minors or face fines up to A$49.5 million ($31 million). However, YouTube is slated for exemption due to its educational role and as part of family accounts with parental oversight.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, argues that young users on YouTube encounter the same problematic features that led to the legislation, such as algorithmic content recommendations and exposure to harmful material. In a blog post, Meta emphasized that YouTube's exemption contradicts the reasons behind the law, urging for equal enforcement across all platforms.

Similarly, TikTok raised concerns over the exemption, claiming it renders the regulation "illogical, anticompetitive, and short-sighted." Snapchat echoed these sentiments, insisting on a fair and impartial law application. Experts on mental health and extremism have pointed out that YouTube exposes children to addictive and dangerous content comparable to other social media services, thereby calling into question its privileged status. YouTube, on its part, has responded by stating that its moderation policies are becoming more stringent, with broader definitions of harmful content.

(With inputs from agencies.)