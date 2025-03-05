Alexis Ohanian Aims to Acquire TikTok US

Alexis Ohanian, the entrepreneur behind Reddit's success, made headlines by expressing his ambitions to acquire TikTok's US operations. In an announcement that has stirred significant interest, Ohanian revealed his plans to bring the platform on-chain, highlighting the potential marriage between social media and blockchain innovation.

By seeking to integrate blockchain technology with TikTok, Ohanian aims to enhance security, transparency, and user autonomy. The move aligns with a growing trend among tech giants to utilize blockchain in areas traditionally dominated by other technologies, fostering new opportunities and challenges.

This acquisition attempt follows Ohanian's established reputation for leveraging technology to drive societal impact. As talks progress, this endeavor could shape the future landscape of digital interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)