Left Menu

Alexis Ohanian Aims to Acquire TikTok US

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, has announced his intention to become part of a group trying to acquire TikTok's US operations and integrate it with blockchain technology. This bold move signifies the increasing convergence of social media and blockchain aiming to enhance data security and user experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 01:07 IST
Alexis Ohanian Aims to Acquire TikTok US

Alexis Ohanian, the entrepreneur behind Reddit's success, made headlines by expressing his ambitions to acquire TikTok's US operations. In an announcement that has stirred significant interest, Ohanian revealed his plans to bring the platform on-chain, highlighting the potential marriage between social media and blockchain innovation.

By seeking to integrate blockchain technology with TikTok, Ohanian aims to enhance security, transparency, and user autonomy. The move aligns with a growing trend among tech giants to utilize blockchain in areas traditionally dominated by other technologies, fostering new opportunities and challenges.

This acquisition attempt follows Ohanian's established reputation for leveraging technology to drive societal impact. As talks progress, this endeavor could shape the future landscape of digital interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025