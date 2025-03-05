Left Menu

Elon Musk Loses Court Battle Against OpenAI's Transition to For-Profit

A U.S. court denied Elon Musk's request to block OpenAI's shift to for-profit status. The case, brought by Musk against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, will proceed to a trial later this year. Musk claims OpenAI misused his contributions intended for public benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:38 IST
Elon Musk Loses Court Battle Against OpenAI's Transition to For-Profit
Elon Musk

A federal court in Oakland, California, rejected billionaire Elon Musk's bid for a preliminary injunction to halt OpenAI's transition to a for-profit entity. The decision, delivered by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, indicated that Musk did not meet the stringent requirements necessary to secure such an injunction.

Despite the denial, Judge Rogers has agreed to fast-track a trial concerning the matter, expected to occur later this year. Marc Toberoff, Musk's attorney, expressed satisfaction with the expedited trial, underscoring the case's 'urgent' relevance to public interest.

Musk's lawsuit accuses OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, of misapplying Musk's charitable donations meant for public welfare. Originally founded as a nonprofit to advance AI for societal benefit, OpenAI seeks the transition to secure funding for advancing its AI capabilities, a move contested by Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025