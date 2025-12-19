Unveiling the Dark Secrets: Epstein Files Stir Controversy

Dozens of images from the estate of the late Jeffrey Epstein have been released by Congressional Democrats, unveiling disturbing insights into the convicted sex offender's network. This release comes just ahead of the Justice Department's required disclosure of unclassified files from its ongoing investigation.

The newly disclosed images showcase unsettling elements such as quotes from 'Lolita' inscribed on a woman's body and international identification cards of women. Also included is a text thread discussing payment for sending girls, amounting to $1,000 each. These revelations are part of over 95,000 photographs unveiled to the House Oversight Committee.

Despite the incendiary nature of these disclosures, responses from involved parties such as Bill Gates and Noam Chomsky remain silent. Meanwhile, Democrats, driven by the approaching deadline for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, insist that more transparency is needed and press for further revelations from the Justice Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)