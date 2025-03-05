Japanese Giants Brace for Impact Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Japanese electronics giant Sony and beverage maker Suntory are proactively stockpiling inventory in the United States to brace themselves against looming tariff threats, as President Donald Trump signals a potential trade offensive aimed at Tokyo. This move reflects broader corporate strategies to insulate operations as global trade tensions intensify.

President Trump's recent trade declarations have raised alarm among Japanese companies, highlighted by Honda's decision to manufacture a new model vehicle in the U.S. instead of Mexico, a shift targeting the avoidance of possible tariffs. Moreover, Japanese firms like Japan Display consider moving production of LCD screens to the U.S., aligning with a widespread industry trend.

Strategies to combat trade disruptions include supply chain adjustments, with companies like Alps Alpine returning production to Japan and Murata Manufacturing adopting diversified operational tactics. Meanwhile, as Japanese firms seek to mitigate risks, an increased demand for tax managers and compliance experts marks a cautious approach to potential structural relocations.

