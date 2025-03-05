Left Menu

Adidas Concludes Yeezy Sneaker Sell-off, Looks to Future Without Ye

Adidas has completed the sale of its remaining Yeezy sneakers, ending its partnership with rapper Ye after his antisemitic comments. The liquidation, which affected revenues, saw Adidas pledging donations from proceeds to antisemitism-fighting organizations. Despite a drop in North American sales, the company made significant profits from the Yeezy sell-off.

Adidas announced on Wednesday that it has sold the final pair of its Yeezy sneakers, concluding the sell-off of stock tied to its former partnership with rapper Ye. The company's decision to sever ties with Ye in late 2022 followed his inflammatory antisemitic remarks, a move that negatively impacted Adidas' financial performance, leading to a loss in 2023.

The Yeezy brand's popularity in the United States significantly influenced Adidas' North American sales, which witnessed a 2% decline in 2024 purely due to diminished Yeezy transactions. During a press briefing, Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer confirmed that all reserves of the lucrative shoe line have been cleared out, marking the end of the Yeezy chapter for the company.

Adidas began liquidating its Yeezy inventory in May 2023, committing to donate part of the earnings to antisemitism-combatting organizations like the Anti-Defamation League. Of the 650 million euros ($696 million) in Yeezy sales reported last year, Adidas set aside 260 million euros for charitable causes. This includes 200 million euros housed in a dedicated foundation and 60 million euros already dispersed to charities.

