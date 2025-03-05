Left Menu

Dueling Rivals Unite to Revive Digg in the AI Era

Kevin Rose and Alexis Ohanian, former rivals, have teamed up to acquire and revitalize Digg. They plan to use artificial intelligence to restore the platform's popularity, focusing on AI-driven curation and a nostalgic user interface. This move is supported by key industry figures and venture capital firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:05 IST
Dueling Rivals Unite to Revive Digg in the AI Era

In a surprising twist in the tech world, Kevin Rose, the founder of Digg, has joined forces with former competitor Alexis Ohanian to revive the once-popular content aggregator. The duo aims to leverage artificial intelligence to reposition Digg in a crowded social media landscape.

Originally launched in 2004 by Rose, Digg once drew significant traffic as a news aggregation site. However, after its 2012 sale to Betaworks and the subsequent acquisition of its key assets by LinkedIn, the platform declined in prominence. Now under the leadership of Rose and Ohanian, Digg is set to reclaim its glory days with a focus on AI-driven content curation.

Through this partnership, they envision an advanced yet nostalgic interface, while ensuring AI helps curb misinformation. With backing from major venture capital firms, the duo is optimistic about Digg's potential revival amid fierce competition for user attention and ad revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025