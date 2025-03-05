Dueling Rivals Unite to Revive Digg in the AI Era

In a surprising twist in the tech world, Kevin Rose, the founder of Digg, has joined forces with former competitor Alexis Ohanian to revive the once-popular content aggregator. The duo aims to leverage artificial intelligence to reposition Digg in a crowded social media landscape.

Originally launched in 2004 by Rose, Digg once drew significant traffic as a news aggregation site. However, after its 2012 sale to Betaworks and the subsequent acquisition of its key assets by LinkedIn, the platform declined in prominence. Now under the leadership of Rose and Ohanian, Digg is set to reclaim its glory days with a focus on AI-driven content curation.

Through this partnership, they envision an advanced yet nostalgic interface, while ensuring AI helps curb misinformation. With backing from major venture capital firms, the duo is optimistic about Digg's potential revival amid fierce competition for user attention and ad revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)