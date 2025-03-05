Germany's Spending Spree Faces Legal Challenge from Far-Right

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is contemplating legal action in response to a proposed massive increase in defense and infrastructure spending by the conservative-CDU/CSU and centre-left SPD coalition. The coalition's proposal aims to inject hundreds of billions of euros into these sectors, sparking serious concern from opposition parties.

Senior AfD lawmaker Bernd Baumann, speaking to Reuters, confirmed that the party is conducting a preliminary legal review, stressing that there is no immediate rush to challenge the spending plan. AfD is scrutinizing the implications of such an unprecedented financial commitment, particularly as it pertains to projects of enormous scale.

Baumann stressed that it is crucial to thoroughly assess the legality and necessity of the coalition's spending move, raising questions about the ramifications and prudence of allocating vast resources without sufficient oversight. This legal scrutiny underscores the tensions within German politics regarding fiscal responsibility and national priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)