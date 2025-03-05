Trump Administration's Surprise Property Sell-Off U-Turn

In a surprising maneuver, the Trump administration has retracted a list of federal properties that were slated for potential sale. A day after the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) posted a selection of 443 iconic properties online, the list was abruptly removed on Wednesday.

The administration's sudden removal of the 'non-core property list' showcases its ongoing strategy to streamline federal holdings and cut maintenance costs. This initiative, spearheaded by Elon Musk's 'Department of Government Efficiency,' claims to have achieved $105 billion in savings. However, budget experts remain skeptical about the accuracy of these figures.

Key properties on the initial list included major federal agency headquarters, skyscrapers in major cities like Chicago, and the historic Old Post Office building in Washington, which previously housed the Trump International Hotel. While the GSA has yet to clarify the list's future, the move underscores the administration's push towards a leaner government structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)