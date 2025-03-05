Left Menu

Delhi hospital claims to correct vision in under 10 seconds with LASIK surgery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:26 IST
Delhi hospital claims to correct vision in under 10 seconds with LASIK surgery
A private eye hospital in Delhi has claimed to cut down treatment time to under 10 seconds per eye with a LASIK surgery technology.

The Centre for Sight (CFS) offers vision correction solutions, including a personalised laser treatment and a touch-free procedure.

In a statement, the hospital said the technology reduces treatment time to under 10 seconds per eye, enhancing precision and improving patient outcomes.

Additionally, CFS has launched a personalised laser vision correction procedure and a touch-free, blade-free LASIK procedure, the statement said.

CFS Chairman & Medical Director Dr Mahipal S. Sachdev said, "Our focus is on providing the most advanced solutions to reduce dependency on glasses, and this technology allows vision correction in just 10 seconds per eye." He said the system utilises artificial intelligence to analyse thousands of data points, enabling surgeons to predict surgical outcomes and personalise treatments for each patient.

This integration minimizes risks, enhances accuracy, and significantly improves visual results, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

