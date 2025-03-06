Left Menu

Mufin Group acquires majority stake LKP Finance Limited with Net-Worth of Rs 370 Cr in an all-Cash Deal

Cashing on LKPs established network and credibility, we aim to scale our lending operations, drive sustainable growth, and further our vision of financial inclusion across key regions.With this investment, Mufin Group is set to expand its capital base by Rs 370 crore, accelerating its mission to provide innovative and accessible financial solutions.

PTI | India | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:12 IST
In a bid to strengthen its Net -Worth, Mufin Group has acquired LKP Finance in an all-cash deal resulting in group's net-worth increasing by Rs 370 Cr. Commercializing on LKP Finance's capital base alongside Mufin's expertise in lending, we will be able to expand rapidly after this acquisition.

Kapil Agarwal, Founder of Mufin Group, commented on the said acquisition, "This acquisition is a pivotal step in Mufin's journey to scale up further from hereon and transform the company expeditiously. By leveraging LKP Finance's capital base alongside Mufin's expertise in lending, we will drive financial inclusion, enhance liquidity, and introduce cutting-edge financial products. The Business growth potential is immense, providing many untapped opportunities in the markets which are unexplored. Our vision is to empower businesses and individuals with seamless access to credit, fuelling sustainable economic growth." The acquisition of LKP Finance marks a significant milestone in Mufin Group's expansion strategy, enabling us to establish a strong foothold in the Western India market. With LKP's deep-rooted presence and legacy in the financial sector, this move enhances our reach and strengthens our market positioning. Cashing on LKP's established network and credibility, we aim to scale our lending operations, drive sustainable growth, and further our vision of financial inclusion across key regions.

With this investment, Mufin Group is set to expand its capital base by Rs 370 crore, accelerating its mission to provide innovative and accessible financial solutions. LKP Finance, a well-established NBFC, brings valuable capital strength and industry experience to the table.

About Mufin Group Mufin Group, through its holding company Hindon Mercantile, operates a diversified financial ecosystem with key subsidiaries: Mufin Green Finance, Mufin Green Infra, BimaPay, Mufinpay, and Hedge Money. The company focuses on high-growth sectors, including NBFC lending, EV financing, charging infrastructure, insurance financing, digital payments, and forex solutions. With a scalable, asset-light model and strong synergy between its subsidiaries, Hindon Mercantile leverages regulatory tailwinds to drive sustainable growth. Mufin Green Finance is a pioneer in climate financing, supporting India's EV ecosystem through loans for electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and battery swapping. The group's commitment to financial inclusion, climate sustainability, and innovative financial solutions positions it for long-term value creation.

