New Product Launches, Special Sessions & Summits, and Key Insights at GTTES 2025 set to revolutionize the Textile Machinery Sector

Mumbai Mar 06, 2025: The Indian International Textile Machinery Exhibitions Society (India ITME Society) successfully conducted the Global Textile Technology and Engineering Show (GTTES 2025) from 21st to 23rd February at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon (East), Mumbai. The three-day event was another milestone for the textile industry of India in demonstrating its technological progress and promoting global cooperation in the field of textile machinery.

GTTES 2025 was graced by the presence of prominent personalities, such as Dr. Kailash Shinde, Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and Mrs. Roop Rashi Mahapatra, the Textiles Commissioner of the Government of India, and many other esteemed dignitaries from across the globe. Their presence served to underline the importance of this event in determining the continued development of the entire textile industry in India and globally. Mr Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman and members of the steering committee of India International Textile Machinery Exhibitions said, ''GTTES 2025 is dedicated to magnifying business and trade for textile machinery manufacturers. This exclusive forum allows participants to interact with agents and dealers, not only from India but also from across the globe, facilitating invaluable connections and partnerships. The exhibition will serve as a launching pad for companies to showcase their latest products and innovations." The event was characterized by historic product releases and exhibitions by top industry leaders. Some of the major highlights included the launching of new products by the likes of Laxmi Shuttleless Looms Pvt Ltd, ColorJet India Limited, Caru-Natex, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited, among others. These offerings captured the trend of the industry to advance technology and improve efficiency in various segments of the textile machinery market, including weaving, digital printing, processing, and spinning.

A special session was organized by the Government of India – Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which highlighted the role of standardization in textile machinery. The most memorable part of GTTES 2025 was the inauguration of India ITME 2026 and the India ITME Awards, honoring remarkable achievements in the textile sector. It also featured a Symposium on Indigenous Development of Textile Machinery, sponsored by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) jointly with the Federation of Societies for Indian Development (FSID) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore Chhattisgarh Investment Summit and B2B sessions with overseas delegates were a great platform for networking, cooperation, and the establishment of new alliances. The event was a huge success in terms of providing a platform for interaction between domestic and global stakeholders, enhancing the global presence of India's textile machinery industry.

Praveen Shukla, Additional Director, Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited said, "The textile sector is one of the key contributors to Chhattisgarh's economy, with exports amounting to $35.9 billion over 24 years, contributing 2.3% to India's GDP and 10.5% to national exports. Chhattisgarh is a power surplus state, supplying power to 13 other states, and providing uninterrupted power supply for businesses, a crucial factor for industrial growth. It is set to become the textile hub of tomorrow, with growing exports in cotton, silk, and man-made fabrics, and an upcoming textile park in Jangir Champa. With more than 25,000 MSMEs and over 1,400 DPIT-registered startups, Chhattisgarh is fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem." The B2B Pavilion also signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between leading industry players such as the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce. The MOUs were important collaborations that would promote innovation and development in the textile industry. The event also included many informative sessions on important industry issues, such as a Post-consumer Textile Recycling session that focused on sustainable methods in the industry titled "Threads of Transformation." A Recycled, Upcycled & Sustainable Fashion Art & Fashion Show showcased innovative solutions to problems of textile wastage and appealed for sustainability throughout the fashion and textile industries.

In its last day, the event was attended by a variety of professionals from all over the textile and machinery sectors. It provided a complete overview of the newest technology developments and presented a business development platform, and an insight into the future trends within the textile machinery sector.

GTTES 2025 solidified India's leadership in textile technology and innovation globally, with the event serving as a key driver of the textile machinery industry. The exhibition offered a valuable platform for businesses to showcase their products, network with prospective customers and partners, and remain current on the most recent industry trends.

The India ITME Society extends its gratitude to all participants, exhibitors, and attendees for the success of the event and welcomes the next edition of India ITME 2026.

About GTTES 2025: A remarkable exhibition showcasing the needs of the Textile Industry, an exclusive forum to explore the fascinating world of textiles through stunning displays, interactive installations, and thought-provoking artwork. It is an opportunity to immerse yourself in creativity and inspiration.

The exhibition promises to be an unforgettable journey and it is dedicated to magnifying the business and trade for Textile Machinery Manufacturers, through interaction with agents/dealers not only from India but also from across the Globe. It serves as a platform for companies to demonstrate their products, network with potential clients and partners, and stay updated on industry trends of Textile Business. The textile industry also accounts for 13% of industrial production, 2.3% of GDP, and 12% of foreign exchange inflows into the nation. India has a 4% share of the global trade in textile and apparel.

About India ITME Society: India International Textile Machinery Exhibitions Society (India ITME Society) is a non- profit apex industry body established in 1980 to support and serve the Textile Engineering Industry through exhibitions, Events, Trade Promotion Services, Education Scholarships, Student Placements, and Consultancy etc. India ITME Society plays a pivotal role in strengthening the domestic as well as international Textile Industry by facilitating exchange of knowledge, technology transfer & encourages Foreign Direct Investments & Joint Ventures etc.

