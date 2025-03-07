Keltron to design, manufacture ultrasonic transducer elements for Vietnamese Navy: Minister Rajeev
- Country:
- India
State-run electronics company Keltron has been awarded a contract to design and manufacture 336 low frequency ultrasonic transducer elements for the Vietnamese Navy, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said on Friday.
Rajeev, in a Facebook post, said Keltron has been continuously winning orders from the defense sector, and the latest order is even more significant as it is expected to establish the state-run electronics company's name in the defense manufacturing sector internationally.
The minister said that the contract was awarded through Mumbai-based Neo Power.
''Keltron will try to win more contracts and make a big breakthrough,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Neo Power
- Rajeev
- Kerala Industries
- P Rajeev
- Keltron
- the Vietnamese Navy