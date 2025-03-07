UPDATE 1-German union Verdi calls for 24-hour strike on Monday at Frankfurt Airport

German trade union Verdi has called for employees in the public sector and ground handling services to hold a 24-hour strike at Frankfurt Airport - the country's largest - on Monday as part of a dispute over wages, it said in a statement.

The union, which is calling for an 8% wage increase, or at least an increase of 350 euros ($379.79) more per month, decided to call the warning strike after a second round of collective bargaining failed last month. Employers have rejected the demands as unaffordable. Negotiations are due to continue later this month.

Frankfurt Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.9216 euros) (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine and Ludwig Burger)

